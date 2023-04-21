NFL Scout on Will Levis: Teams 'Secretly Like Him and Want to See Him Slide' in Draft

AP Photo/James Crisp

One AFC scout told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that he believes teams "secretly" like Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and want to see him slide down the draft board:

"He's 'sliding' or whatever, which is kind of bizarre. I think people secretly like him and want to see him slide.

"Levis has played in a pro-style offense the last two years: call the huddle, call the full NFL play, make the checks at the line of scrimmage. Big arm, super tough, built like a linebacker, got a cannon. Knows pro-style reads. I think he was stuck trying to force some things [last] year, but he didn't have the pieces around him like he did in the past. It sounds like he's already a pro, living the pro lifestyle. He's a Type-A guy, too. He [had] his whole day planned out to like the minute at Kentucky. Highly driven, highly motivated. You go out to practice [and] he looks like an NFL quarterback."

A clear quartet of quarterbacks separated itself from the rest of the pack this year in Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. All of them look like surefire first-rounders, but Levis appears to be bringing up the rear in that group. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database has Young first, Stroud second, Richardson fifth and Levis 11th overall.

Still, there are too many quarterback-needy teams (or franchises who could go signal-caller despite having a veteran at the helm right now) right now to see Levis slide too far. The latest mock drafts from NFL Mock Draft Database have Levis going as high as fourth to the Indianapolis Colts and as low as 19th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Most of them see Levis going in the top 11, with the Tennessee Titans as a stopping point for his slide.

Ultimately, Levis' size (6'4", 229 pounds) and tremendous arm strength may be too much for teams to pass up Thursday, when the draft begins in Kansas City.