NFL Exec: QB Malik Cunningham Said He's Open to Being WR in NFL Ahead of 2023 Draft

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham's path to the NFL might require him to play a different position.

One NFC executive told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero that Cunningham said he would workout as a wide receiver throughout the predraft process.

"I think he's a receiver. And the kid said he would do that through the process," the executive said. "Stud of a kid. I just don't see quarterback out of him."

A fifth-year senior in 2022 and four-year starter for the Cardinals, Cunningham ranks fourth in school history in passing yards (9,660) and fifth in touchdown passes (70). He's one spot ahead of Lamar Jackson in both categories, though Jackson put up his numbers in just three years.

Cunningham, like Jackson, was also a productive runner in college. The 24-year-old racked up 3,221 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground. His estimated athletic score of 89 and 4.53-second 40-yard dash ranked third among all quarterbacks at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, per NFL.com.

There are several flaws with Cunningham's game that make it hard to project him as an NFL-caliber quarterback.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted Cunningham's frame is "slighter than teams typically like at quarterback, and his accuracy is spotty," but did praise him for having "premium running" ability.

If teams were able to workout Cunningham as a wide receiver and he showed enough skill at the position, there's a chance he could end up being a Day 3 draft pick. There's clearly a lot of talent to work with based on his speed and testing numbers.

A creative offensive coach should have no problem finding a way to use Cunningham's speed and explosive athleticism at the next level.