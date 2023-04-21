NFL Coach on Stetson Bennett: 'Bad Body Language ... Super-High Opinion of Himself'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

An anonymous NFL coach expressed concern about former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett's attitude ahead of next week's 2023 NFL draft.

Speaking to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, an AFC coordinator said the following about Bennett:

"He's a talented thrower, man. He's competitive. He's got the ability to make all the throws. He's a playmaker. He's accurate. He has a high football IQ. He's just undersized. You see bad body language. He has a super-high opinion of himself. He's talented, but is he going to be one of those dudes that sits behind just thinking he's better than everyone else?"

Bennett did not have an easy road to college football stardom, but he got there and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships to conclude the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

At just 5'11" and 192 pounds, Bennett is far from the prototypical quarterback, which is perhaps part of the reason it took a great deal of time, effort and perseverance to reach his desired spot in college football.

He began as a walk-on at Georgia before transferring to Jones County Community College and then returning to Georgia in 2019.

While the Atlanta native began as a backup, he was elevated into a starting role in 2021 when JT Daniels got injured, and he never looked back.

Bennett went 11-1 as a starter for the national champion Bulldogs in 2021, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He took another step forward last season, going 15-0 and completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 4,128 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven picks. Bennett finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting as well.

Despite his success over his final two seasons at Georgia, Bennett is not on the radar as an early-round pick in the 2023 draft, unlike Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis, who are all expected to come off the board in the first round at the quarterback position.

Bennett turned out to be more skilled as a passer than most talent evaluators initially thought when he started out in college, but it remains unclear how well his game will translate to the NFL.

If multiple teams have character concerns regarding Bennett as well, it may not be a guarantee that the late-round prospect even gets drafted.