NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Packers Linked as 'Sneaky' Landing Spot for Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly a possible landing spot for Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, an anonymous scout believes the Packers are a "sneaky team to watch" in terms of possibly taking Smith-Njigba with the No. 15 pick.

Miller noted that many NFL talent evaluators he has spoken to view Smith-Njigba as the top wideout in the draft, although it is far from certain where he will land.

A scout told Miller that JSN could go anywhere from the Houston Texans' pick at No. 12 to the mid-20s based on how teams feel about his middling 4.48 40-yard dash time and the hamstring injury that kept him out for most of last season.

Last offseason, the Packers somewhat surprisingly traded perennial All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving quarterback Aaron Rodgers without his favorite target.

The Packers selected receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, and while it took them a while to find their footing, they were important pieces of the offense by the end of the season and should be even more integral in 2023.

Still, Green Bay is lacking a true No. 1 receiver, and the group's depth took a hit when Allen Lazard signed with the New York Jets in free agency.

Additionally, with Rodgers likely to get traded to the Jets at some point, the Packers are set to move forward with the inexperienced Jordan Love at quarterback, so it would behoove them to get him more weapons.

Injuries cost Smith-Njigba all but three games in his final season at OSU, but he was an absolute force when healthy in 2021, as he racked up 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

JSN could be Love's best friend due to his ability to get open and make catches out of the slot, so Green Bay would be wise to at least consider the talented wideout if he is available with the 15th pick.