2023 NHL Playoffs Vibe Check: Drama and Intensity Highlight Round 1 So Far

Brad Marchand has played enough postseason hockey to know the first rule of postseason hockey club: You absolutely must respect your opponent.

It doesn't matter if you had a historic regular season and your opponent clawed themselves in by a matter of points—just ask last season's Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers.

Now, though, the Panthers are in a situation Marchand has been in plenty of times throughout his decade-plus NHL career: an underdog with something to prove, with the added relief a clean playoff slate brings. Meanwhile, the burden of the Bruins' Presidents' Trophy expectations can make that slate feel dirty.

So, Marchand made a point of reiterating the first rule of postseason hockey club after the Bruins took Game 1.

"It's always good to start the first game with a win, but we haven't accomplished anything yet," he said. "Each game that goes on is harder and harder to win. That second game is always a tough one. It's good to start the way that we did but we could be better, and we need to be better."

The second game is always a tough one, indeed, and the Bruins ended up dropping a scary 6-3 defeat Wednesday at TD Garden. There wasn't one glaring reason for the loss that tied the series 1-1 as it heads to Sunrise, rather a new and exciting batch of mistakes to worry about and narratives to create.

Let's get this out of the way: The Panthers won Game 2 more than the Bruins lost it, although both teams were at least partially to blame. As wrapped up as we've been in the Bruins' record-breaking season, Matthew Tkachuk, Brandon Montour and Carter Verhaeghe were cooking down south.

But the Bruins' turnovers were equal parts egregious, uncharacteristic and untimely in Game 2, meanwhile the Panthers were ready to capitalize.

This is not on Linus Ullmark, who had to stop so many chances on a whim it was unbelievable. It's not on Marchand, who was quiet through the end of the season but tried to revive his team with a beautiful shorthand goal. He even ignored Radko Gudas' taunts all game.

If you're a Bruins fan, you'll never forget Montour's name. You've also been missing Patrice Bergeron and his Selke things—you'll remember Game 1 wasn't all hunky dory five-on-five. Game 3 is gigantic.

Game 2 in three words: Respect the opponent

Overall vibes: 8/10. The Panthers are putting up a fight against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins and things are getting chippy. There were words and fists exchanged at the end of Game 2, and we'll see if that carries over to Sunrise.