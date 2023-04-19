Video: Mets' Max Scherzer Ejected vs. Dodgers After Foreign Substance Check on Glove

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Max Scherzer's Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles came to an early end.

The New York Mets pitcher was ejected from the game against the Dodgers after just three innings. Steve Gelbs of SNY noted the ejection was "presumably for having a foreign substance on his hand/glove."

Umpires initially forced him to change gloves and eventually ejected him after a prolonged discussion:

Gelbs reported the right-hander was "adamant to the umpires, shouting constantly: 'It's just rosin.'"

Rosin is a legal substance for pitchers to use to help with their grip of the baseball.

Scherzer allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings, which lowered his ERA to 3.72 for the season. The Dodgers immediately took a 1-0 lead in the inning after he was ejected with a David Peralta RBI off Jimmy Yacabonis.

Scherzer allowed a combined eight earned runs in his first two starts but was coming off his best performance of the season with five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres on April 10.

In February, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported the league told teams it would "encourage umpires to refocus on the use of sticky stuff this season." Part of that could include more thorough, aggressive and random inspections of pitchers' gloves, hands and fingers.

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports noted the pitcher checks started in June 2021 but the refocus on the issue came when the game "witnessed a huge decline in spin rate initially only to see the league-wide spin rate steadily rise since."

Pitchers who are ejected for using illegal sticky substances are supposed to be issued a 10-game suspension.

Losing their ace would be a difficult setback for the Mets, who are already without Justin Verlander because of injury. They are off to an 11-7 start and entered play Wednesday three games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.