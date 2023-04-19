Report: Zay Flowers to Work Out with Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs are still hoping to improve their receiving corps this offseason, and they are reportedly eyeing one of the top wideout prospects in next week's draft.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is in Texas to work out with Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which was set up at the request of the Chiefs.

Schefter noted that Flowers "believed his pre-draft process was over after visiting the [Tennessee] Titans on Tuesday" prior to the Chiefs setting up Wednesday's workout.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Flowers as the No. 46 overall player and No. 4 wideout in the most recent draft big board. B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen gave him a second-round grade and described him as "a bundle of explosive athletic traits whose ceiling may be limited by his size and strength."

Flowers measured in at 5'9" and 182 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and registered a 35.5-inch vertical jump. The Fort Lauderdale native is coming off a breakout senior season for the Eagles in which he recorded 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Chiefs are in need of some upgrades after the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the New England Patriots this offseason. While star tight end Travis Kelce remains as dominant as ever, Kansas City still needs a reliable option on the outside. The team is believed to be a strong landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins if he's traded from the Arizona Cardinals, but adding a rookie would be the cheaper route.

The current crop of receivers for the Chiefs includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, all of whom will be entering their second year in the team's offensive system. Adding Flowers to the mix would provide Mahomes with another weapon as Kansas City chases another championship.