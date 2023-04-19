NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 19 Schedule

0 of 3

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Home-ice advantage is no longer an edge for the Western Conference teams in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers were two of the four home sides to lose Game 1s in the West bracket.

Dallas and Edmonton need to pick up victories on Wednesday over the Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings, respectively, to avoid the worst-case scenario heading into Game 3.

Both teams were unable to create separation from their opponents on Monday night, and that resulted in overtime losses—or, in Dallas' case, a double-overtime defeat.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes fared better on their home ice in Game 1, and they will try to take commanding two-game leads over the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Boston and Carolina both thrived on the defensive end, as they gave up one goal each. Two similar performances in Game 2 could set the tone for road victories in Games 3 and 4.