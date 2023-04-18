Rangers' Bruce Bochy Jokes About Welcoming a Possum in Clubhouse After A's Fiasco

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics have a possum living in the confines of their home stadium, which has led to visiting teams abandoning the broadcast booth for the time being.

However, at least one visiting team isn't afraid of the possum.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said during a radio appearance Tuesday that he'd welcome the possum into his clubhouse if the situation arises.

"Yeah, sure I would. Yeah, bring it in. You can bring an armadillo, too," Bochy said on The K&C Masterpiece on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas/Fort Worth).

"... We have a room where we can keep him, break it out occasionally. A lot of clubhouses used to have this mongoose in there. It was a fake mongoose, but it would scare the living daylights out of players.

"They'd get their heads up near the cage, and they'd say, 'Be careful now, that mongoose is pretty aggressive.' And that thing would spring out. Boy, they'd run for the hills. We had a lot of fun with that."

The New York Mets' broadcast booth provided some commentary on the situation when their team rolled into Oakland.

If the possum decides to stick around the stadium for the next month, Bochy will have the opportunity to welcome him to the Rangers. Texas will visit Oakland for a four-game series from May 11-14.