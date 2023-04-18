Peter Schrager 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Stroud to Colts, Anthony Richardson to Seahawks

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The whispers about the Houston Texans passing on a quarterback with the No. 2 pick will likely get louder after Peter Schrager released his first mock draft of the season Tuesday.

The Good Morning Football host has the Texans trading the second pick to the Indianapolis Colts, who will use it to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Schrager has the Texans, who receive the No. 4 pick in the projected trade, using their top selection to take Texas Tech edge-rusher Tyree Wilson.

Another potential surprise in Schrager's mock draft is Anthony Richardson going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5.

It's not a surprise that three quarterbacks would go in the top five picks—Bryce Young is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. But where Schrager has them landing is a bit of a wrinkle.

ESPN's Matt Miller noted last week there is a "belief" around the NFL that Houston isn't sold on the top quarterbacks in this class outside Young and the team has Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. as its top-ranked player.

It would be unusual to see a first-round trade among division rivals with the team moving down allowing an opponent to select a potential franchise quarterback, but if the Texans don't think Stroud's ceiling is that high, letting him go to Indianapolis presumably wouldn't bother them very much.

Colts owner Jim Irsay is still tweeting his way through this draft process, recently suggesting they could stay at No. 4, trade up or trade down and maybe or maybe not take a quarterback in any of those scenarios.

Schrager does have the Texans taking a quarterback by drafting Will Levis at No. 12. It would certainly be a bold move to pass on one of the top signal-callers at No. 2, especially given all the uncertainty they have at the position, but Levis wouldn't be a bad consolation prize outside the top 10 if the board plays out for them like this mock projects.

The Seahawks are in a great spot to just let the top of the draft play out and make a decision when their number comes up. Richardson's talent makes him an exciting option at No. 5, but they don't need to force the issue at quarterback because of how well Geno Smith played last season.

If Richardson, viewed as a developmental project, doesn't go in the top four picks, it would make sense for the Seahawks to add him as their long-term answer at quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron could also design packages for him as a rookie with Smith still serving as the primary starter.