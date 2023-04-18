Pistons Rumors: Assistant Coach Rex Kalamian to Interview for HC Job

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Rex Kalamian, an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons, is set to interview for the organization's head coaching job this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A longtime assistant who began his NBA career in 1995, Kalamian was a stalwart on Dwane Casey's staff dating back to his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Casey chose to step down as the Pistons head coach at the end of the season and took a job in the team's front office.

Kalamian came to Detroit ahead of the 2021-22 season.

