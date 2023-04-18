Tyler Bertuzzi, Bruins Excite NHL Twitter in Game 1 Win over Panthers

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following a record-setting regular season in which they scored the most points of any team in NHL history, the Boston Bruins got their postseason off to a great start with a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden in Boston.

As it did throughout most of the season, it was Boston's offense that pushed it over the top, helping the team overcome an impressive performance by Florida's Alex Lyon in net.

Lyon, who was making his playoff debut after having a huge impact for the Panthers over the final stretch of the year, had 26 saves but it wasn't enough.

It was a battle of the last two Presidents' Trophy winners and MVP contender David Pastrňák embraced the challenge as he continued his superb season by opening the scoring midway through the first period.

Pastrňák finished second in the league with 61 goals. He trailed only Edmonton's Connor McDavid. He was also tied for third with 113 points. Boston fans will be happy to see that his production is translating to the postseason.

Brad Marchand scored Boston's second goal and after Matthew Tkachuk cut into the 2-0 deficit, Jake Debrusk took advantage of Lyon not noticing the puck on his pads and pushed it in to restore the two-goal advantage that it'd never give up.

Perhaps the star of the night was Tyler Bertuzzi, who finished with two assists and was all over the ice. He was a headache for the Panthers all night long in his first taste of playoff hockey.

The Bruins are big favorites to win the series over Florida as they look to become the first team since the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks to win the President's Trophy and Stanley Cup in the same season.

Perhaps what's most impressive from Monday night's win is that the Bruins were able to do it without their captain Patrice Bergeron, who was out with an upper body injury that he suffered in the regular season finale.

It's scary to think of what a full strength squad will be able to do.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.