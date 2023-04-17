NFL Rumors: No Teams Have 'Engaged' with Lamar Jackson on Contract After Ravens Tag

G Fiume/Getty Images

NFL teams reportedly aren't interested in negotiating with Lamar Jackson this offseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams haven't "engaged" with Jackson in offer-sheet negotiations after the Baltimore Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, allowing him to sign an offer with another team that the Ravens could either match to retain him or decline and receive two first-round picks in exchange:

According to Rapoport, one reason why more teams have not been seriously negotiating with Jackson is his lack of an agent, as well as the possibility that the star quarterback hasn't been particularly willing to bend from his contract demands.

"With Jackson not having an agent, it doesn't seem like there's a lot of give and take," he noted. "There's the Ravens looking at it several different ways—multiyear deal, long-term deal, short-term deal, high-end guarantees—there's a lot of different ways, and it doesn't seem like they've been able to engage and dig in in a way that Lamar has been receptive to."

Of course, the other issue is that teams may not be particularly interested in essentially negotiating on Baltimore's behalf, since the franchise can match any offer. By allowing Jackson to seek out offer sheets, the Ravens have given the rest of the NFL the opportunity to set his market for them.

Thus far, the rest of the NFL has apparently said, "No thanks."

One interesting wrinkle could be how other quarterback deals around the NFL might impact Jackson's negotiations, both with other teams and the Ravens. On Monday, for instance, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts reportedly agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension.

Given where the number floating around for a potential Jackson deal has been, however, Hurts' contract probably won't change much:

Outside of potentially the Aaron Rodgers holding pattern in trade talks between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, Jackson's future remains the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason.

For now, there doesn't appear to be much movement on that front, either.