Dane Brugler NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Take Aidan O'Connell; QB 'Popular' Among Teams

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are believed to be eyeing a quarterback in the NFL draft later this month, but there's a chance they won't use their first-round pick to find their signal-caller of the future.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler believes that the Raiders will wait a bit, as his latest seven-round mock draft has them using their fourth-round pick (109th overall) to select Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, who he noted has received glowing reviews leading up to the draft.

"Arguably the most popular non-first-round quarterback among teams this year, O'Connell is far above-average in three key areas that NFL coaches covet: accuracy, intelligence and intangibles," Brugler wrote.

O'Connell threw for 3,490 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his senior year. He measured in at 6'3" and 213 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, so it makes sense that they would use their top pick to address another area of need when the draft kicks off April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.