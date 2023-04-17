Drew Rosenhaus Thinks Jalen Carter Has 'Very Good Chance' of Being Top-5 Draft Pick

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Drew Rosenhaus remains confident Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter will be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

"The goal has been to educate teams about Jalen and the case and who he is," Rosenhaus said to NBC Sports' Peter King regarding his client's predraft visits. "It hasn't been an easy process, but I do think it's been good for Jalen to get out and see the teams. I think there's a very good chance he'll go in the top five."

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

