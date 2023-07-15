Joe Mixon, Bengals Agree to Restructured Contract to Remain in Cincinnati amid Rumors

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Cincinnati Bengals and running back Joe Mixon agreed to restructure his contract Friday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The new-look deal will keep him aboard for his seventh season with the team.

Mixon had a $9.4 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2023 season and opted to fortify his position with the organization moving forward. Under the new contract he'll make a base salary of just under $6 million with incentives that can bring up to $8 million, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

Mixon amassed 210 carries for 814 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in 2022. He added 60 receptions, 441 receiving yards and two scores for 1,255 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns for the season.

Much of that production came in one game, a 211-yard, five-touchdown outing against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 6.

It marked the only time Mixon had 100 or more rushing yards in one game during the regular season, although he did rush for 105 and a score against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Overall, it wasn't the best year for the 26-year-old, who had set career highs with 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground the season prior for the AFC champions.

After the season, neither director of player personnel Duke Tobin nor executive vice president Katie Blackburn committed to having Mixon on the team in 2023:

However, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this in his post-draft news conference.

"His future is here with the team," Taylor said per ESPN's Ben Baby. "I like Joe Mixon."

The Oklahoma product signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension in Sept. 2020 that runs through 2024, which obviously played a factor in the Bengals' thought process coupled with the declining production.

Ultimately, the Bengals decided to bring Mixon back on a reworked deal, keeping him in line to lead the backfield for the seventh straight year.

Mixon's Bengals career has consisted of 2021 Pro Bowl honors and three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He has amassed 7,141 total yards and 50 touchdowns in six years.