Jim Nantz Addresses Criticism of Tony Romo's Broadcasting: 'I Didn't Understand It'

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lead CBS NFL play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz defended broadcast partner Tony Romo on Thursday amid criticism regarding Romo's performance during the 2022 season.

Appearing on SI Media with Jimmy Traina (h/t Cydney Henderson of USA Today), Nantz questioned the timing and rationale behind the criticism, saying:

"It was very disappointing. It really got, to me, more steam after the AFC Championship Game, which was our last game. And for the life of me, I didn't understand it. Where was all this outcry during the season? It's not like we were invisible."

In February, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that CBS executives "staged something of an intervention" with Romo prior to the 2022 season because they felt Romo had lost "some of the luster" he had at the start of his broadcasting career.

Marchand added that sources said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and CBS' lead NFL game producer Jim Rikhoff had separate meetings with Romo at his Dallas home about Romo being better prepared for games and finding a way to "mesh better" with Nantz.

McManus later denied the report, calling it "inaccurate" and suggesting that criticism of Romo was "overplayed."

Nantz particularly took exception to the idea that he and Romo didn't have enough chemistry, saying:

"He's also one of my best friends. I love the guy. And when somebody starts questioning our chemistry, there's an agenda there. I have never had better chemistry with anybody in my career than Tony. All you have to do is sit in the booth with us, which people that are covering our business, they're always welcome to come in and take a look at how we interact between the two of us, on the air, off the air, between plays. It's amazing."

Nantz also praised Romo's style as a color commentator, noting that he prepares for games his "own way" and brings "fun" and "excitement" to the broadcast.

After a 13-year playing career with the Dallas Cowboys as a quarterback, Romo transitioned to announcing in 2017.

He was initially praised heavily, especially for his ability to predict plays before they happened, although he has seemingly gotten away from that in recent years.

While Romo has become something of a polarizing figure, he landed a huge contract extension with CBS in 2020 for $17 million per year, which made him the highest-paid NFL analyst in history to that point.

Despite the outside noise, CBS clearly remains committed to Nantz and Romo as its top NFL announcing team moving forward.