Report: Anthony Richardson 'Remains Under Consideration' for Panthers with No. 1 Pick

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Don't assume the Carolina Panthers are locked in on Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft just yet.

Joseph Person of The Athletic reported Florida's Anthony Richardson remains "in the mix" and "under consideration" as the NFC South team decides to do with its selection.

One thing is for sure.

It seems like a lock the Panthers will take a quarterback with their pick. After all, they need a franchise signal-caller and gave up wide receiver D.J. Moore and significant draft capital in a trade with the Chicago Bears to get the top choice in this year's draft.

Young and Stroud were both more accomplished at powerhouse programs than Richardson. Their floors are higher, but perhaps Carolina is intrigued by the Florida product's ceiling.

Person listed Cam Newton as a comparison, and he just so happened to win an MVP and lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl as one of the best players in franchise history. That type of comparison is going to mean more in Carolina than it might elsewhere, and that could ultimately mean that the Houston Texans would have their choice of Young and Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

There remain questions about Richardson's accuracy as a passer after plenty of inconsistency in college, but the Panthers aren't closing the door on him just yet.