    Vikings GM Doesn't Commit to Dalvin Cook amid Trade Rumors: Conversations Are Ongoing

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 13, 2023

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs from New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) during second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

    Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not commit to having running back Dalvin Cook on the 2023 roster in a chat with reporters on Thursday, further noting that conversations are ongoing with him at the moment.

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    Asked if he would have committed to Alexander Mattison's contract ($6.35m fully guaranteed over 2 years) if he knew Cook would be on the roster, Adofo-Mensah said: "In theory I think they could exist, of course."

    Cook signed a five-year, $63 million extension with the Vikings in 2020. He has three years remaining on his current deal.

    Cook has a $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season. The Vikings would take on $8.2 million in dead money with a release but would add $5.9 million in salary-cap savings.

    The former Florida State star made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive time this past season after amassing 1,468 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on March 12 that "multiple teams believe" the Vikings have had trade talks surrounding Cook. The Miami Dolphins were reportedly monitoring the situation, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

    ESPN's Kevin Seifert provided his analysis on Adofo-Mensah's comments, which also included remarks about Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    ANALYSIS: There remain lots of reasons to think the Vikings plan to move on from Cook and Z. Smith but don't feel compelled to simply release them at the moment. Both are potential trade assets.

    If the Vikings move on from Cook, the next man up will be Alexander Mattison, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract to remain in Minnesota.

    As for Cook, he is currently making "excellent progress" after undergoing offseason shoulder injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who also noted the running back played the last three seasons protecting the injured shoulder.