Vikings GM Doesn't Commit to Dalvin Cook amid Trade Rumors: Conversations Are Ongoing

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not commit to having running back Dalvin Cook on the 2023 roster in a chat with reporters on Thursday, further noting that conversations are ongoing with him at the moment.

Cook signed a five-year, $63 million extension with the Vikings in 2020. He has three years remaining on his current deal.

Cook has a $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season. The Vikings would take on $8.2 million in dead money with a release but would add $5.9 million in salary-cap savings.

The former Florida State star made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive time this past season after amassing 1,468 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on March 12 that "multiple teams believe" the Vikings have had trade talks surrounding Cook. The Miami Dolphins were reportedly monitoring the situation, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert provided his analysis on Adofo-Mensah's comments, which also included remarks about Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

If the Vikings move on from Cook, the next man up will be Alexander Mattison, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract to remain in Minnesota.

As for Cook, he is currently making "excellent progress" after undergoing offseason shoulder injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who also noted the running back played the last three seasons protecting the injured shoulder.