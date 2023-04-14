Panic Meter on the Astros, Phillies and MLB's Slow Starters to 2023 Season

0 of 8

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The good news for Major League Baseball teams who aren't where they want to be right now is that the 2023 season is less than 10 percent finished. Their ultimate fates will be decided in the other 90-odd percent of the year.

And yet, it's never too early to break out the ol' "Panic Meter."

We've put the meter to eight clubs who aren't even rising to the level of .500 play after beginning the season with playoff aspirations. We've considered what is and isn't going wrong and whether things stand to get better or worse, and concluded by assigning them one of three readings on the panic meter: low, medium or high.

We'll proceed in ascending order of teams' records, with run differential serving as a tiebreaker.