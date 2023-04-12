Twins' Kyle Farmer to Have Procedure to Realign Teeth After Getting Hit by Pitch

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that shortstop Kyle Farmer will undergo surgery to realign his teeth after being struck in the face by a Lucas Giolito 92 mph fastball during Wednesday's matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Per Baldelli, Farmer avoided breaking his jaw but will require dental work. He also suffered a laceration.

Giolito looked visibly distraught after the fastball got away from him and struck Farmer.

"Thank god we got news that was better than what we were expecting," Baldelli told reporters, adding that it was "some sort of miracle" that Farmer didn't suffer a fracture.

"One of the more difficult days that you're going to have at a ballpark," he continued. "... You just can't stop thinking about him, what he's gone through and what he's about to go through. The players around this team, they're amazing. Somehow had the ability—I barely had the ability to do my job, and they're going out there playing."

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol also commented on Farmer's injury.

"My gosh, you never want to see that in a game," he told reporters. "I was just hoping and praying that it nicked him or something like that, but I guess it squared him up pretty good. My prayers go out for him and his recovery. You never want to see that."

The Twins managed to beat the White Sox on Wednesday 3-1. The victory moved Minnesota to 8-4, first place in the AL Central.

The 32-year-old Farmer, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds this offseason, has appeared in 11 games for the Twins as a shortstop and second baseman, hitting .226 with a homer, five RBI, six runs and a .641 OPS.