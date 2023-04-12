Bruins Break NHL All-Time Single-Season Points Record With Win vs. Capitals

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins have made history.

The team broke the NHL's all-time single-season points record with Tuesday's 5-2 win vs. the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins now sit on 133 points for the season, surpassing the Montreal Canadiens from the 1976-77 campaign (132 points). Coming into Tuesday night the Bruins were tied with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (131 points) in second place.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

