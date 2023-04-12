X

    Bruins Break NHL All-Time Single-Season Points Record With Win vs. Capitals

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - APRIL 11: Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates past the bench after breaking a long goal slump during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals on April 11, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Boston Bruins have made history.

    The team broke the NHL's all-time single-season points record with Tuesday's 5-2 win vs. the Washington Capitals.

    The Bruins now sit on 133 points for the season, surpassing the Montreal Canadiens from the 1976-77 campaign (132 points). Coming into Tuesday night the Bruins were tied with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (131 points) in second place.

