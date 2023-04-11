Dre'Mont Jones Says Broncos 'Didn't Pay Me My Proper Respects' After Joining Seahawks

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones feels the franchise disrespected him after failing to include him in the Russell Wilson trade and proceeding to not extend his contract this offseason.

Before the 2022 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and several draft picks. Seattle wanted Jones included in the deal, but Denver declined.

The Broncos then failed to extend Jones' contract this offseason, and the 26-year-old went on to sign a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks.

"I mean, s--t, they should have just traded me from the jump," Jones said of the Broncos, via Greg Bell of The News Tribune. "I was included in the (Wilson) trade. Denver said no. And then, Denver kind of ... I don't want to say that word—but Denver didn't pay me my proper respects.

"So, I'm here, because (the Seahawks) respected me from the jump."

Jones spent the first four years of his career in Denver after being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State. He put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, posting 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 47 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games.

The Seahawks will be looking for him to build upon his 2022 campaign over the next several seasons alongside a defensive unit that includes Jarran Reed, Darrell Taylor, Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.