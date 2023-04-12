Teams Primed to Make a Shocking Pick in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 5

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft appears more cloudy than most, with four quarterbacks and several defensive stars all seemingly jockeying for position in the top half of Round 1.

A lot of mocks have no offensive skill position players outside of quarterback going off the board in the top 10, but guys like running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Michael Mayer, and wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Jaxon Smith-Njigba—all of whom rank in the top 15 on our latest big board—could easily throw wrenches into that.

"I don't know what's happening in front of us," a representative from a team picking in the top 12 recently told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Anything."

"The mocks this year are going to be laughable," added an agent. "So many guys repeating the same thing, trusting guys who might not know anything."

With that in mind, here are five teams that could be primed to shock us in Round 1 and the particular picks that could induce said shock.