NFL Teams That Must Nail 2023 NFL Draft to Have Success Next Season

It may be surprising that a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance would need to lean so heavily on a draft class to stay competitive, but that's the situation the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in.

They relied on a mix of youthful contributors and aging veterans to navigate through the NFC and come close to winning a Lombardi Trophy last year. But they didn't retain several key pieces from the latter group, and others will naturally regress as they fade into the twilight of their careers.

While the secondary isn't going to need a complete overhaul after Philadelphia's brass managed to keep starting corners James Bradberry and Darius Slay, the safety position was pilfered, with both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps signing elsewhere in free agency.

Reed Blankenship has a real shot to take over one of those vacancies after joining the team as an undrafted free agent last year, and Terrell Edmunds could man the other after he was plucked from the open market. But there's more questions than answers right now.

Defensive tackle could be a spot where the Eagles use one of their two first-rounders. The team managed to keep a foundational piece in Fletcher Cox, but the 32-year-old could use some help and an eventual successor in the interior of the defensive trenches. While 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis should only get better, Javon Hargrave is now gone, and aging vets like Ndamukong Suh (36) and Linval Joseph (34) remain unsigned.

The linebacker position also saw departures, with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White both signing deals outside of the City of Brotherly Love following solid campaigns. The club will have to hope that Nakobe Dean has shown enough growth to take over as a starter, but it wouldn't be a shock to see the Eagles use some draft capital here.

With starting running back Miles Sanders out of the picture, Philadelphia may also want to shore up the backfield. The organization did sign Rashaad Penny, but the oft-injured veteran has not proved he's able to shoulder a major load over the course of a full season.

Incumbent backup Kenneth Gainwell has flashed plenty of potential, but he's not built like a lead back (5'9", 200 lbs) and will likely see more situational use rather than work a three-down role.

Given that four of Philadelphia's six total selections fall within the top 94, the club will have adequate chances to shore up its major needs. Hitting on most of these picks could be the boost the Eagles need to run it back and win the Super Bowl this time around.