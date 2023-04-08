Oilers' Connor McDavid Becomes 6th Player with 150 Points in a Season; 1st Since 1996

Oilers' Connor McDavid Becomes 6th Player with 150 Points in a Season; 1st Since 1996April 8, 2023
Connor McDavid is built different.
The Edmonton Oilers superstar became just the sixth player in NHL history to hit 150 points, and the first since Mario Lemieux in the 1995-96 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who scored 161 points that season.
Connor McDavid hit the 150-point mark in San Jose today.<br><br>He's the youngest player (26 years, 85 days) to record that many points in a single season since Mario Lemieux (23 years, 132 days) and Steve Yzerman (23, 319) did so during the 1988-89 campaign. <a href="https://t.co/HM1ZOesqyE">pic.twitter.com/HM1ZOesqyE</a>
"It's almost like living at the foot of Mount Everest. You see this spectacular mountain, the biggest in the world every day. Sometimes you become numb to how special that is. That's how I feel about Connor." - <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonOilers</a> Coach Jay Woodcroft on Connor McDavid's greatness <a href="https://t.co/Ab1AmNwTKK">https://t.co/Ab1AmNwTKK</a>
McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky—who scored 160 or more points in a season nine times during his career, an astonishing achievement—Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nicholls.
The 26-year-old has a whopping 63 goals and 87 assists this season. Both marks lead the NHL, while his teammate Leon Draisaitl is second in points with 123. Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is eighth at 100 points for the year. Only eight players have hit triple-digit points this season.