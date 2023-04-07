Former Cowboys, 49ers DE Aldon Smith Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for DUI

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former NFL player Aldon Smith was sentenced to one year in jail Friday after he pleaded no contest to a felony DUI charge, per TMZ Sports.

TMZ noted the felony count of drunk driving causing injury charge stemmed from a December 2021 crash.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation on Friday.

In January, Michael Nowels and Robert Salonga of the Mercury News reported Smith pleaded no contest after initially pleading not guilty at his arraignment. As a result of the deal, Judge Kevin Dunleavy said the sentence would be for no more than 16 months in prison.

Nowels and Salonga noted authorities said Smith hit another car on a freeway offramp and bribed the driver—who suffered minor injuries—with $1,000 to not tell police about the crash. Yet police eventually arrived and found empty bottles of alcohol in Smith's truck, and, per TMZ, marijuana in his pocket.

A blood test revealed his blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit at .288.

The 33-year-old entered the NFL as the No. 7 overall pick of the 2011 draft and played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

"The former NFL star's promising career was derailed by his off-field issues, including three prior DUI convictions in addition to domestic violence and battery charges," Nowels and Salonga wrote.

The NFL suspended him three times, and he last appeared in a game during the 2020 season.