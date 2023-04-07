NFL Teams That Should Go All in on Caleb Williams, Drake Maye in 2024 NFL Draft

0 of 9

As per usual, the talk of the 2023 NFL draft surrounds the class' elite quarterbacks.

In this case, that focus is on C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, all of whom could be top-four selections on April 27. But it's never too early to start thinking about future quarterback classes, especially in a case like this because an early run on signal-callers could leave several quarterback-needy teams in the cold.

And for what it's worth, next year's class might contain two particularly intriguing potential franchise quarterbacks in USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

A year ago, Williams was the highest-graded true freshman signal-caller in the Pro Football Focus College era, and he followed that up with a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2022.

Maye is the definition of a standout pocket passer on paper, and not without athleticism. He put up a combined 45 passing and rushing touchdowns to one interception as a redshirt sophomore in 2022.

There's still time, but at the moment, both look like absolute blue-chip future stars.

With those dynamics and facts in mind, let's look at teams that should already be thinking about investing in a primo first-round pick (one way or another) to position themselves for Williams or Maye in the 2024 draft.

Note: This assumes the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are going the quarterback route in the top four this year.