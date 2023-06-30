Harrison Barnes, Kings Agree to 3-Year, $54M Contract Extension Ahead of Free Agency

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Veteran wing Harrison Barnes has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract before free agency to remain with the Sacramento Kings, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 31-year-old spent parts of the past five seasons with the Kings following a trade from the Dallas Mavericks. He put up solid numbers as a scorer and three-point shooter throughout that time, and he played a significant role in the team's strong 2022-23 season.

Sacramento had the longest-running playoff drought in major North American sports, having not made the postseason since 2006, but Barnes helped the Kings put that to a stop, as they went 48-34 in 2022-23.

While De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis received much of the credit, Barnes was a key member of the supporting cast, averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers made per game.

After a successful collegiate career at North Carolina, he began his career with the Golden State Warriors as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft

Barnes' production was fairly modest during his four-year stint with the Warriors since he was playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but he was a regular starter when the team won its first of four NBA championships in eight years in 2015.

After making a name for himself with the Dubs, the Ames, Iowa native signed with the Mavericks in free agency, and it was in Dallas that he enjoyed the most productive seasons of his career.

Barnes averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game in 2016-17 and followed that up with 18.9 points per game the next year.

His overall production in Sacramento dropped a bit compared to his time in Dallas, but he performed above his career averages in points, rebounds and assists per game, as well as three-point shooting percentage.

Given how strong of a fit Barnes has been in Sacramento, and the role he played in the team's turnaround in 2022-23, signing a new deal to stay made sense for both sides.