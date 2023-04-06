Minor Leaguer Says Life Was 'Unsustainable' Before Joining MLB Players Association

AP Photo/Mark Black

Pitcher Trevor Hildenberger called life in the minor leagues "unsustainable" prior to farm system players joining MLBPA last September.

"If you didn't sign for $50,000 or more, life in the minor leagues was unsustainable," Hildenberger told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"It was just a ticking clock. Either you couldn't afford to pursue this anymore or you made it to the big leagues."

Thousands of minor leaguers joined MLBPA, marking the long-awaited and sorely needed unionization of minor league baseball, which was rife with players struggling to survive on a daily basis with low wages, poor living conditions, food insecurity concerns and more as they strived to make the majors.

These conditions have been discussed in detail by numerous reporters, including Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, Emily Waldon of The Athletic, ESPN's Joon Lee and Passan, Nathanael Gabler of Global Sport Matters and more. They have also been brought to the spotlight by numerous players, including Ty Kelly, Ben Verlander and Dirk Hayhurst.

The obstacles were also far more difficult for players who came to America pursuing a baseball dream.

"It was the same story relayed by Andres Angulo, who came from Colombia at 16 years old and spent four years in rookie ball," Passan wrote.

"He saw countless friends who had forgone an education to chase a life in baseball released at 18 with no money, no skills, no job prospects—a dream turned nightmare."

In March, minor league players in the MLBPA and Major League Baseball agreed on the first-ever collective bargaining agreement for minor leaguers, per Passan, who noted the pay increases in each farm system level:

It's been a long time coming for minor leaguers, who are clearly happy with the changes.

"It's life-changing for a lot of people now," pitcher Kumar Nambiar said to Passan, "and for generations going forward."

"With the offseason payment, now we can focus on baseball," outfielder Angel Basabe said. "I know [the rank and file] are grateful. We're making changes. This is history."

Housing conditions already improved beginning with the 2022 season after the creation of a new minor league housing policy, which provides "furnished housing accommodations at each major league club's expense" for more than 90 percent of players.

The new CBA also includes "more guaranteed rights, from improved housing and transportation to enhanced medical privileges and health benefits," per Passan.