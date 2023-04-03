Angel Reese: It's 'A Joke' Jill Biden Wants Caitlin Clark, Iowa to Visit White House

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden said on Monday that she's hoping Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team are invited alongside national champions LSU when they visit the White House.

"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said, per the Associated Press. "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

LSU star and the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player, Angel Reese, didn't share that sentiment with Biden:

Reese's response isn't surprising.

While champions across various sports are almost always invited to visit the White House, the losing team in the championship game is never afforded that honor. It would seemingly be an unprecedented move and would call into question why the Iowa women would be the first runners-up to earn an invite.

Reese questioned Clark's actions during the tournament and pointed out the media's treatment of herself and Clark.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don't take disrespect lightly and she disrespected Alexis [Morris]," Reese told ESPN. "South Carolina, they still my SEC girls too. You're not gonna disrespect them either. I wanted to pick her pocket. But I had a moment at the end of the game... I was just in my bag, in my moment."

"I don't fit in the box that you all want me to be in. I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. You told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing," she later told reporters about her gestures. "So this is for the girls that look like me, that want to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. It was bigger than me tonight."

She also turned Clark's use of John Cena's "you can't see me" gesture during Iowa's Elite Eight win over Louisville against her in the title game.

Reese, a sophomore, earned MOP honors after averaging 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds per game in the tourney, which included a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in the championship game. It was her 34th double-double of the season, setting an NCAA record.

As for Biden—who was in attendance at the national championship game—she added that LSU's 102-85 win and the excitement of the game itself was a testament to how far women's sports have come in general across the United States.

"It was so exciting, wasn't it?" she said. "It was such a great game. I'm old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women's sports have come today."