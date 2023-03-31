Will Levis to Titans, Hendon Hooker to Vikings in Bruce Feldman 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Quarterbacks continue to be a major story of the 2023 NFL draft, and there could be as many as five signal-callers selected in the first round according to the latest mock draft by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic:

1. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, Florida

20. Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, Kentucky

23. Minnesota Vikings: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

There has been a lot of debate about who should go No. 1, although most predict the Panthers and Texans to take Stroud and Young in some order. The hype for Richardson also continues to grow to the point of potentially becoming a top-five pick for the quarterback-needy Colts.

However, teams in the second half of the first round have a chance to also find their long-term answer at the position.

Feldman projects the Titans to use their first pick at No. 11 overall on receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. At No. 20, they would trade back into the first round in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to select Levis.

"He's a big-ass QB who can run and he's got one of the strongest arms I've ever seen," an anonymous coach told Feldman. "He can throw the piss out of it. Accuracy is a little bit off. I didn't think he read coverages that well post-snap. He didn't handle it that well. I thought we could mix some coverages on him. The OC last year [Rich Scangarello] was so predictable in what he was doing. That hurt them."

The Titans still have Ryan Tannehill under contract, but Levis could represent a high-upside option who can be brought along slowly to take over full-time in 2024. With Smith-Njigba and last year's first-round pick Treylon Burks in the receiving corps, Levis would have a lot of options going forward.

In this mock draft, the Vikings also find their quarterback of the future in Hooker.

Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his contract, but Hooker would be available to take over throwing to Justin Jefferson. Though not everyone agrees with the Tennessee prospect going in the first round, some really like him heading into the draft.

According to Feldman, Hooker "shined" in interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine and that some coaches like him more than Levis.

Other teams seeking a quarterback, including the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, might have to fight to get Hooker or Levis before the end of the first round.