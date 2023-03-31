Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Rivals Say Jets 'Front Runner' for WR amid Contract Offers

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly viewed by other NFL teams as the favorites to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

During a Friday morning appearance on Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that it isn't outside the realm of possibility that other teams could also get involved if the price is to their liking:

"I just checked with multiple teams who are either in the wide receiver market, or have looked into Odell Beckham, they believe that the Jets are the front runner and that they can wait this out a little bit, see what transpires with Aaron Rodgers. There's no real rush here.

"Here's the thing with Odell Beckham, okay. With a guy in free agency when you're in late March, early April, and you haven't signed yet, that means there's probably not going to be huge money on the table. So, you have to consider other teams that are in contention that need a receiver. Like the Chiefs, maybe the Bills, maybe the Giants. Like, they could get involved because the money might be just right where they make a move here."

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Thursday that while Beckham had received offers from multiple teams, the Jets were thought to be his likeliest landing spot.

In the same article containing Graziano's report, Fowler reported that people he has spoken to believe Beckham most wants to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Graziano noted that OBJ may be waiting until a trade of Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets is finalized before making his decision, and Fowler theorized that Beckham may be looking at a deal that pays him around $8 million annually with incentives that could push it up to $10 million.

The Packers and Jets are essentially in a stalemate as they work to agree on compensation for a trade that would send Rodgers to the Big Apple.

Earlier this month, Rodgers confirmed that he decided he wants to play for the Jets this season, and he blamed the Packers for holding up the process based on the draft pick compensation they are asking for in return.

Even before Rodgers' public declaration that he wanted to join the Jets, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers had given the Jets a "wish list" of sorts made up of players he wanted the team to sign.

Several of the players reportedly on the list were former Packers teammates, but the outlier was Beckham, who Rodgers has never played with.

Rodgers later shot down the idea of a "wish list" during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Tom Pelissero of NFL Network), calling it "ridiculous" and "not the reality."

Regardless of whether the wish list truly exists, reports do seem to indicate that there is a mutual interest between Rodgers and OBJ to be teammates.

The Jets already have a talented receiving corps comprised of 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and the newly signed Allen Lazard, who was Rodgers' teammate in Green Bay.

There may still be room for Beckham, though, especially after the Jets traded wideout Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, so it is fair to wonder how explosive he will be when he returns, but he boasts a strong resume and would likely add some juice to New York's receiver room regardless.

OBJ was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants when he finished with at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns each year.

Injuries took a toll on him over the next few seasons, but after signing with the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the 2021 campaign, he played a huge role in them winning the Super Bowl.

Beckham had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games, including the opening touchdown in L.A.'s Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals before tearing his ACL in the same game.