Anthony Richardson Rumors: NFL Teams 'Enamored' with QB; Seahawks Are 'His Floor'

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coming out of Florida's pro day on Thursday, Anthony Richardson's stock continues to soar ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained several teams are "enamored" with Richardson's talent and "his floor" in the draft could be the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 overall:

"When I ask some high-level scouts who were at the Pro Day how Anthony Richardson looked, they said that it's looking like he might not fall past Seattle at No. 5. It feels like that's his floor right now. Or at least that's the conversation among NFL teams, 'Will he be a top 3-to-5 pick.' And so, the stock is rising, that is clear right now. And so, teams are enamored with what he can do. The big question that teams are trying to figure out right now, the issues that he's had on the field, decision-making and accuracy, can he fix those if he sits a year, learns an NFL system and goes from there. So, that is a bit of a projection, but right now, the traits are really high. And I was told that he ripped it. He threw the ball really well, barely missed a throw, was throwing with ease on the move, quick arm release. So, as far as like the traits of an NFL quarterback, he's got those in spades more than anybody else in this draft."

There wasn't a lot from the pro day that NFL scouts and executives didn't already know, mostly because Richardson was the only top quarterback prospect who took part in every drill at the Scouting Combine on March 4.

Richardson's final throw on Thursday was a showcase of how strong his arm is, as he threw a 70-yard pass across his body into the hands of his wide receiver.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm noted Richardson's throwing mechanics, particularly the lower half of his body, were "mostly improved" from what they looked like in games for Florida last season.

Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were part of the Seahawks' contingent in attendance on Thursday.

There are at least four teams currently in the top five that could select a quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 don't seem likely to take one after signing Kyler Murray to a long-term extension last offseason, but perhaps they would consider going in a different direction with a new general manager and head coach taking over this season.

The Carolina Panthers (No. 1 overall), Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) will likely prioritize drafting a quarterback.

The Seahawks and Detroit Lions (No. 6) are potential wild cards. Both teams have starters in place for next season, but there are long-term questions that could lead to at least one of them taking a high-ceiling development talent like Richardson.

Geno Smith signed a three-year $75 million deal to remain with the Seahawks, but the team can get out of it and save $13.8 million against the cap after the 2023 season.

Richardson has unique athletic traits and talent that make him arguably the most compelling player, regardless of position, in this draft. If a team picking falls in love with that potential, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him come off the board very early.