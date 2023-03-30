Travis, Jason Kelce 'Confused' by Lamar Jackson's Ravens Situation: It's 'Concerning'

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is a major talking point for NFL fans this offseason.

Turns out, he's a major talking point for players as well.

Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the situation between the Baltimore Ravens and the quarterback on their New Heights podcast (45:18 mark), and both of them were unsure how it has reached this point.

"I'm so confused on how they haven't been able to get on the same terms," Travis said. "You got the MVP of the league."

Jason responded:

"It's a generational talent. It's a little concerning that they can't figure something out. I don't know what each side is asking for. Obviously there's things that get leaked out. You never know what to trust in these situations. The team is gonna leak out their side, the player and his agent is going to leak out their side.

"... I don't think it's worth commenting on the things that we don't know. So let's talk about what we do know. We do know that Lamar Jackson is an insane athlete who has been very dominant in the NFL. And with the right team, is extremely dangerous. So what teams fit him? If he's not going to be in Baltimore, where do you think Lamar fits in best?"

Travis, who is a tight end on the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, made it clear he wants Jackson out of the AFC and his path to another Super Bowl.

Baltimore placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson this offseason, which means he can negotiate with other teams. If he receives an offer, the Ravens can either match it or let him go and receive two first-round draft picks in return.

For his part, Jackson revealed on Monday that he requested a trade on March 2 because Baltimore "has not been interested in meeting my value."

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, but it is confusing some of the quarterback's NFL peers.