Anthony Richardson Wows Scouts at Pro Day: 'Should Scare the Crap out of Any Defense'

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson was the last of the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class to have his pro day in front of scouts, but his performance may have been the most anticipated of anyone in this group.

The Florida quarterback already dazzled scouts and analysts at the Scouting Combine by going through all of the drills. He set new combine records at the position in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10'9").

Thursday's throwing session saw Richardson showcase his arm talent, with USA Today's Doug Farrar noting he should "scare the crap out of any defense" because of how the ball comes out of his hand.

There was a lot of praise for Richardson's accuracy on the throws he made:

There was an amusing moment when Richardson got so much height on a pass that the ball hit the roof of Florida's indoor practice facility.

In an unofficial count from Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Richardson finished 55-of-62 with three drops or near-drops.

As was expected, several prominent members of the coaching staff and front office for teams picking early in the draft were in attendance and around Richardson throughout the throwing session.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Richardson met with the Carolina Panthers and had dinner with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

Richardson might be the most tantalizing prospect in the 2023 class. He will likely have a steeper learning curve than C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, especially given his lack of college experience.

Last season was Richardson's only one as a full-time starter at Florida. He had 393 pass attempts in three years with the Gators, and his 53.8 completion percentage in 2022 ranked 105th out of 113 qualified FBS quarterbacks.

The athletic traits Richardson possesses are arguably the best of any quarterback that has come out of college in decades. It doesn't guarantee he will turn into a star in the NFL, but there's an MVP-caliber ceiling to build around if he goes to the right coaching staff and system.