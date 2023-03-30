X

    Anthony Richardson Wows Scouts at Pro Day: 'Should Scare the Crap out of Any Defense'

    Adam WellsMarch 30, 2023

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators warms up before the start of a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    Anthony Richardson was the last of the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class to have his pro day in front of scouts, but his performance may have been the most anticipated of anyone in this group.

    The Florida quarterback already dazzled scouts and analysts at the Scouting Combine by going through all of the drills. He set new combine records at the position in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10'9").

    Thursday's throwing session saw Richardson showcase his arm talent, with USA Today's Doug Farrar noting he should "scare the crap out of any defense" because of how the ball comes out of his hand.

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    The ball explodes off of Anthony Richardson's hand in ways that should scare the crap out of any defense. But what if everything is a fastball? You can throw that thing 300 MPH, and professional hitters will eventually time it.

    Meghan Hall @TheMeghanHall

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a> QB Anthony Richardson has started his throwing drills. <br><br>Like <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kentucky?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kentucky</a> QB Will Levis, ball just jumps out of his hands with minimal effort.

    There was a lot of praise for Richardson's accuracy on the throws he made:

    Zach Cohen @ZachCohenFB

    It wouldn't be hyperbole to say Anthony Richardson has hit every throw so far perfectly… <a href="https://t.co/jQzn915f1j">pic.twitter.com/jQzn915f1j</a>

    Zach Cohen @ZachCohenFB

    Anthony Richardson's started throwing and you can hear the pop of the ball from the other side <a href="https://t.co/JxTjzz3Nho">pic.twitter.com/JxTjzz3Nho</a>

    Jacob Rudner @JacobRudner

    Anthony Richardson is starting to let it fly with several NFL head coaches looking on <a href="https://t.co/n9PDKpcsXH">pic.twitter.com/n9PDKpcsXH</a>

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    And this is how Anthony Richardson closed his pro day throwing session. He'll join us shortly on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/DVQVFzYQkg">pic.twitter.com/DVQVFzYQkg</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Anthony Richardson is launching footballs right now. 🚀<a href="https://twitter.com/GVOaant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GVOaant</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a><br><br>📱: NFL Pro Days Live on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/btRyV5Q4Ok">https://t.co/btRyV5Q4Ok</a> <a href="https://t.co/89eRL3DpNp">pic.twitter.com/89eRL3DpNp</a>

    There was an amusing moment when Richardson got so much height on a pass that the ball hit the roof of Florida's indoor practice facility.

    NFL @NFL

    Anthony Richardson's gonna need a higher ceiling. 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/GVOaant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GVOaant</a> <br><br>📱: NFL Pro Days Live on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/btRyV5Q4Ok">https://t.co/btRyV5Q4Ok</a> <a href="https://t.co/7xh0WZOFFC">pic.twitter.com/7xh0WZOFFC</a>

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    Anthony Richardson might throw the ball through the roof of the facility. He just threw a go ball to Shorter that hit the top of the stanchion

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Anthony Richardson's last pass just hit the roof in Gainesville. The building can't hold him.

    Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm

    The Roof has now claimed 3 pro day victims<br><br>Bryce Young<br>Will Levis<br>Anthony Richardson

    In an unofficial count from Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Richardson finished 55-of-62 with three drops or near-drops.

    Matt Baker @MBakerTBTimes

    By our unofficial count, Anthony Richardson finished 55-of-62. Three drops (or close to drops), plus one that hit the support beam of the indoor's roof.<br>Capped it off with a 70-yarder <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gators?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gators</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    As was expected, several prominent members of the coaching staff and front office for teams picking early in the draft were in attendance and around Richardson throughout the throwing session.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Panthers coach Frank Reich and GM Scott Fitterer, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider all in one frame here as Richardson throws at the Gators Pro Day. <a href="https://t.co/70pqkt1IH9">pic.twitter.com/70pqkt1IH9</a>

    The Blue Stable @TheBlue_Stable

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> chief personnel executive Morocco Brown is at Anthony Richardson's Pro day!<br><br>Interest seems to be very high…👀 <a href="https://t.co/1iJlcduIEJ">https://t.co/1iJlcduIEJ</a>

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Richardson met with the Carolina Panthers and had dinner with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

    Richardson might be the most tantalizing prospect in the 2023 class. He will likely have a steeper learning curve than C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, especially given his lack of college experience.

    Last season was Richardson's only one as a full-time starter at Florida. He had 393 pass attempts in three years with the Gators, and his 53.8 completion percentage in 2022 ranked 105th out of 113 qualified FBS quarterbacks.

    The athletic traits Richardson possesses are arguably the best of any quarterback that has come out of college in decades. It doesn't guarantee he will turn into a star in the NFL, but there's an MVP-caliber ceiling to build around if he goes to the right coaching staff and system.