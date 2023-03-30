NFL Rumors: Broncos 'Aren't Hanging Up' on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Trade Calls

AP Photo/Bart Young

The Denver Broncos are still listening to teams that inquire about potential trades for wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, but nothing appears imminent with the price for both players remaining high.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the latest:

"The Broncos aren't hanging up the phone when teams call them about receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Denver needs picks and knows it could get something of value in return for one of those guys. But at this point, with a month left before the draft, the Broncos are still asking a lot in return. We will see if things change as the draft gets closer, but for now Jeudy and Sutton remain Bronco, and nothing seems like it's close to happening to change that."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added there's "no real traction to a deal right now" but that talks could intensify as the draft, which begins April 27, gets closer. He also noted that the Baltimore Ravens have looked into Sutton among other wide receivers as they attempt to add to that position.

Jeudy caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, his third NFL season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but the Broncos can pick up his fifth-year option to keep him in Denver for 2024.

The asking price for Jeudy is "at least" a first-round pick, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Sutton, who just finished his fifth NFL campaign, had 64 catches for 829 yards and two scores. He signed a four-year, $60 million extension in 2021 that runs through 2025.

Publicly, both general manager George Paton and new head coach Sean Payton have told reporters they are neither interested in trading or going to trade either wideout.

Paton confirmed that the Broncos have received calls and offers on Jeudy and Sutton, but he indicated they have turned teams down.

Denver is looking to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing 2022 campaign that saw the team finish last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining after their offense floundered and finished last in the NFL in scoring.