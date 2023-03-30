X

    Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs, LV Haven't Started 'Meaningful' Contract Negotiations

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 06: Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the ball during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have yet to ramp up contract talks with All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs after placing the franchise tag on him this month.

    According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders have "not started meaningful negotiations" on a long-term deal, although they have until July to get one done.

    If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, Jacobs is in line to make about $10.1 million in 2023 under the franchise tag.

