Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs, LV Haven't Started 'Meaningful' Contract Negotiations

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have yet to ramp up contract talks with All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs after placing the franchise tag on him this month.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders have "not started meaningful negotiations" on a long-term deal, although they have until July to get one done.

If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, Jacobs is in line to make about $10.1 million in 2023 under the franchise tag.

