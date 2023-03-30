NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Anthony Richardson Met with Panthers, Raiders Ahead of Pro Day

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Prior to his pro day at the University of Florida on Thursday, quarterback Anthony Richardson reportedly met with two quarterback-needy teams set to pick early in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Richardson had a meeting with the Carolina Panthers and had dinner with the Las Vegas Raiders brass.

The Carolina Panthers own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after moving up in a trade with the Chicago Bears, while the Raiders are scheduled to pick seventh overall.

Among the four quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson seemingly has the highest ceiling, but he may also have the widest range of outcomes.

Richardson is far and away the most impressive quarterback prospect physically, as he has prototypical size at 6'4" and 244 pounds.

He also has elite athleticism at the quarterback position, setting quarterback records in the vertical jump and broad jump at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, along with posting one of the best 40-yard dash times ever by a quarterback at 4.43 seconds.

The main issue with Richardson is a lack of extensive starting experience at the college level, coupled with some major accuracy concerns.

In his only full season as a collegiate starter at Florida in 2022, Richardson completed just 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He made up for some of his struggles as a passer by turning in some dominant performances with his legs, rushing for 654 yards and nine scores.

When it comes to being the first quarterback off the board in the draft, Richardson is in a battle with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis.

All of them have their potential warts, as Young would be one of the smallest first-round quarterbacks ever, Stroud isn't overly mobile and Levis had decision-making issues in college.

The Panthers will have their pick of the litter, and they have a qualified figure leading the process in new head coach Frank Reich, who has experience as an NFL quarterback, offensive coordinator and head coach.

Reich worked wonders with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles during his time as the Philadelphia Eagles' OC, which suggests he could potentially get the most out of a player like Richardson as well.

As for the Raiders, they don't necessarily have an imminent need at quarterback after signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, but they don't yet have their signal-caller of the future.

Unless the Raiders trade up, they may be left with the last of the four first-round quarterbacks since the Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all seem certain to take quarterbacks ahead of them.

Richardson could be special in a dynamic Josh McDaniels-led offense with weapons such as Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers, but he would likely sit and learn behind Jimmy G for at least a year.

Richardson will learn his fate in about one month, as the first round of the 2023 NFL draft will take place in Kansas City on April 27.