Peter King: Lamar Jackson Got 'Tepid Interest' from 1 NFL Team in Ravens Trade Talks

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren't getting the interest they are hoping for in Lamar Jackson trade discussions.

Peter King of NBC Sports (8:10 mark) reported the AFC North team "did not get to first base with anybody" in discussions about the quarterback, adding "there was, what I would call from one team, tepid interest."

King said the coach of that one team instead pointed out, "I am focused on a new quarterback, a drafted quarterback."

