Eagles' Lurie on Jalen Hurts Contract: We'll Be Working Together 'For a Long Time'

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made it clear he wants to work out a long-term contract with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"We'll be working with Jalen for a long time," Lurie said at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Wednesday (h/t Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer).

Hurts is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract after leading the Eagles to an NFC title. He completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns (six interceptions) while rushing for 760 yards and 13 more scores. Under his leadership, the Eagles earned the NFC's No. 1 seed after posting a 14-3 record (14-1 in Hurts' starts).

