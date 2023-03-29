Michael Jordan 'Not Interested' in Bidding on Washington Commanders amid Rumors

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Michael Jordan apparently has no interest in trying his hand at NFL ownership.

The potential sale of the Washington Commanders is a major topic this offseason for the NFL, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports noted "rumors swirled" that His Airness was part of one of the interested groups in purchasing the franchise.

However, Jump Management, Jordan's family office, released a statement to Jones denying those rumors. "Michael Jordan is not interested nor attached to any bids for the Washington Commanders," it stated.

The statement comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brian Windhorst reported there are multiple bids of $6 billion to purchase the team from owner Dan Snyder, one of which does include a different basketball legend.

A group led by Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson submitted one of those bids that met Snyder's $6 billion asking price. So did Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos.

The ESPN report also noted Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta is interested, while an anonymous group could be involved in the potential bidding as well.

Walmart heir Rob Walton led a group that purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion last August, which set the record price for the sale of a franchise. It appears the eventual sale of the Commanders will break that total.

In August, Forbes listed Washington as the sixth-most valuable NFL franchise, with a projected value of $5.6 billion.

As for Jordan, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on March 16 he was "in serious talks to sell" his majority stake as the governor of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan purchased his majority share in 2010 for $275 million but is apparently on the verge of selling it to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

The Hall of Famer would maintain a minority stake in the franchise in such a scenario.