Ranking NFL's Top QB-WR Duos Ahead of 2023 DraftMarch 30, 2023
Ranking NFL's Top QB-WR Duos Ahead of 2023 Draft
In the NFL, quarterbacks are expected to make the receivers around them better, though a star wideout can elevate a passer with his playmaking ability. When both are performing their jobs well, the best quarterback-wide receiver duos strongly benefit each other.
Before a new wave of quarterbacks and wide receivers enter the league via the 2023 draft, let's recognize the best pass-catching tandems and what they've accomplished up to this point.
We've narrowed the list down to the top eight duos with a focus on consistency (how many years they've played together), production, accolades and their projected outlook for the 2023 season.
Because of the consistency factor, this list doesn't include entries who haven't played a snap together. So, you won't see Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams in these rankings. Also, because of the trade rumors swirling around DeAndre Hopkins, he doesn't have a viable 2023 outlook with Kyler Murray.
With the criteria set, let's see which team has the top duo. You'll notice a significant shakeup compared to last year's rankings as a result of Tom Brady's retirement.
8. Justin Herbert and Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
We could've made a case for the Detroit Lions' duo of Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown fueling the sixth-ranked passing attack last year, but Justin Herbert and Mike Williams have a more dynamic connection that yields big plays. While St. Brown has racked up a ton of catches, he's averaging just 10.6 yards per reception with 11 touchdowns in 33 contests.
Williams got the mention over Keenan Allen because of his explosive playmaking ability, averaging 15.0 yards per catch over the past three seasons. In the same time span, Allen has served as a chain-moving possession receiver, averaging 10.6 yards per catch. Moreover, he missed seven games this past season and turns 31 years old in April.
Though Williams has battled injuries in the recent past, he's caught the most touchdowns from Herbert (18) and had one of his most efficient campaigns in 2022 with a career-high 67.7 percent catch rate.
This offseason, the Chargers hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who called plays in some capacity for the Dallas Cowboys' top-eight passing attacks in three of the past four years. If he helps Herbert reach his full potential, Williams should be the main beneficiary with Allen headed toward the wrong side of 30 on draft day.
7. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
This Miami Dolphins tandem claims the seventh spot, because Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill each posted career-high numbers in their first season together.
In 2022, Tagovailoa led the league in yards gained per pass attempt (8.9), yards gained per completion (13.7) and passer rating (105.5). Though wideout Jaylen Waddle also deserves credit for contributing to those passing numbers, Hill registered personal bests in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710), which helped elevate an aerial attack that ranked 17th (with Waddle) in 2021 to fourth this past season.
Through six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill shared targets with the league's best tight end, Travis Kelce. As the go-to option in Miami, he reached another gear despite offseason questions about Tagovailoa's arm strength.
The Dolphins duo would've ranked a little higher if not for Tagovailoa's pattern of injuries that limited the pair to 13 games together last season. He's missed at least four games in each of his three campaigns and suffered multiple concussions this past year.
Still, Tagovailoa and Hill will be a fun pair to watch in their second year if the quarterback can stay healthy.
6. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Despite Dak Prescott's turnover-ridden 2022 campaign, CeeDee Lamb's rise pulls this Dallas Cowboys duo into the No. 6 spot. They also have a three-year rapport, which factored into ranking them ahead of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
Last offseason, the Cowboys traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, and Lamb answered the call to become the team's No. 1 pass-catcher. Coming off consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns, he's at least in the conversation among the top 10-12 wideouts in the league.
In 2022, Prescott tied Davis Mills for a league-leading 15 interceptions. Yet Lamb still broke out with career highs across multiple receiving categories, hauling in 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns with a 68.6 percent catch rate.
Prescott has connected with Lamb on 15 touchdown passes in two seasons. By the end of the 2023 campaign, the fourth-year receiver will probably surpass Cooper's number (22) in another Pro Bowl-worthy term.
Brandin Cooks' arrival shouldn't impact Lamb's scoring production. The former hasn't registered more than six touchdown receptions in a single season since 2017.
If new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer can help Prescott cut down on turnovers, the Cowboys could field a top-10 passing offense with Lamb at the forefront of an effective aerial attack.
5. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles made a blockbuster move on Day 1 of last year's draft by acquiring A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and the trade paid immediate dividends.
In 2022, Brown either matched or registered new career highs in catches (88), receiving yards (1,496) and touchdowns (11) in his second Pro Bowl campaign. Opposite DeVonta Smith on the perimeter, he aided the growth of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who earned some MVP buzz and received one vote for the award.
More importantly, Hurts and Brown flashed on the big stage in Super Bowl 57, connecting on six completions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Though Smith produces at the level of a 1B receiving option rather than a No. 2, Brown's combination of strength, size and speed separate him from most wideouts. He can outmuscle defenders for contested catches or beat cornerbacks vertically for splashy plays downfield.
Late in the 2022 term, Hurts and Brown connected on more deep throws, which is something that could become more of a staple under new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.
With Hurts trending up and Dak Prescott's recent streak of interceptions, the Eagles duo gets the nod over the Dallas Cowboys' tandem.
4. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams finished last season with the 27th-ranked passing attack, and both Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp missed eight games because of injuries. However, we cannot forget what they accomplished in their first year together.
In 2021, the Rams struck gold when they swapped Jared Goff for Stafford in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The latter went on to throw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while Kupp hauled in 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns to win the triple crown in receiving numbers.
Even though Stafford's age (35), previous long-term injury and recent pattern of turnovers through the air (25 interceptions in his past 26 outings) seem troubling, he's capable of rekindling his connection with Kupp, who had a historic 2021 campaign.
According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams intend to trade wideout Allen Robinson II. If they find a suitor, Kupp would likely see a heavy target volume with Van Jefferson as the No. 2 option.
Perhaps the Rams caught lightning in a bottle with Stafford and Kupp two years ago, but don't write them off yet. Their first year as teammates topped Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown's joint 2022 performance, and it's possible that they could put up big numbers again if healthy in 2023.
3. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
As we move into the top three, you'll see a few common denominators. These duos have played multiple seasons together, accumulated big numbers every year as teammates and have the accolades that distinguish them from the rest of their peers.
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have punished pass defenses for years, going back to LSU's 2019 undefeated championship season, though we'll focus on their shared time with the Cincinnati Bengals.
On the pro level, Burrow and Chase have played just 28 games together and accomplished a lot in a short period.
After tearing his ACL and MCL in the middle of the 2020 term, Burrow won 2021 Comeback Player of the Year, while Chase earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year honor in a Pro Bowl campaign. They led the Bengals' charge to Super Bowl 56 but came up short in a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
In 2022, Chase missed four games because of a hip injury, but he still finished seventh in receiving yards per game (87.2) and earned his second Pro Bowl nod. Meanwhile, Burrow made his first Pro Bowl after finishing top-five in passing yards (4,475), completion rate (68.3) and touchdowns (35) for the season.
In the playoffs alone, Chase has caught 45 passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons. Burrow has solid secondary pass-catching options in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but his rapport with Chase is prolific.
2. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have wrecked pass defenses a little longer than Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
In 2020, the Buffalo Bills acquired Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, which is easily the best move they've made to support Allen. The two clicked right away, elevating one another over the past three campaigns.
In their first year together, Allen became a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback, and Diggs led the league in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).
Though Allen's completion rate has dropped from that year, he threw for 4,200-plus yards and at least 35 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022. Over the past two terms, Diggs has finished top-eight in receiving yards and seen his touchdown total rise every year in Buffalo.
Despite the loss of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who took over the New York Giants' head-coaching job last offseason, Allen and Diggs remain one of the league's top duos.
Diggs has accumulated 106-plus receiving yards in three out of seven playoff games with the Bills.
Allen experienced his fair share of struggles last postseason, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions and completing less than 60 percent of his passes in both games, but he's earned the benefit of the doubt. He should be able to bounce back from those underwhelming performances in his second year under Ken Dorsey.
1. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
This may strike some of you as a surprise, because the Minnesota Vikings haven't made deep playoff runs like the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals. Kirk Cousins isn't discussed as a clutch performer—actually it's been quite the opposite before this past season.
With that said, this list emphasizes production over wins and losses.
Despite all the justified criticism Cousins has received in the past, his shortcomings haven't stopped Justin Jefferson from becoming a three-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro and 2022 Offensive Player of the Year. By the way, the wideout has topped his catch and receiving yard totals every season.
As wide receiver Adam Thielen aged into his 30s, Jefferson saw his role in the passing attack expand with Cousins at the helm. At 23 years old, he's arguably one of the top two receivers in the discussion for the league's best wideout along with Davante Adams.
Cousins has never been named an All-Pro quarterback, but he's consistently one of the most accurate passers with a 66.8 percent career completion rate. Cousins has thrown for 4,200-plus yards while finishing top-nine in passing touchdowns for each of the previous three terms.
In 2022, Cousins led the league in game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks (8), as the Vikings went 11-0 in one-score games during the regular season.
Under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings ran an up-tempo offense that put more responsibility on Cousins to move to the ball. He threw a career-high 643 passes this past season. Assuming that offensive philosophy carries over into 2023, Jefferson may chase the triple crown for receiving numbers with Thielen now with the Carolina Panthers.
Cousins' consistency coupled with Jefferson's climb to the top of the wide receiver hierarchy helps this Vikings duo edge the Bills' tandem for the No. 1 spot.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.