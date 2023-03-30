Ranking NFL's Top QB-WR Duos Ahead of 2023 Draft

0 of 8

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

In the NFL, quarterbacks are expected to make the receivers around them better, though a star wideout can elevate a passer with his playmaking ability. When both are performing their jobs well, the best quarterback-wide receiver duos strongly benefit each other.

Before a new wave of quarterbacks and wide receivers enter the league via the 2023 draft, let's recognize the best pass-catching tandems and what they've accomplished up to this point.

We've narrowed the list down to the top eight duos with a focus on consistency (how many years they've played together), production, accolades and their projected outlook for the 2023 season.

Because of the consistency factor, this list doesn't include entries who haven't played a snap together. So, you won't see Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams in these rankings. Also, because of the trade rumors swirling around DeAndre Hopkins, he doesn't have a viable 2023 outlook with Kyler Murray.

With the criteria set, let's see which team has the top duo. You'll notice a significant shakeup compared to last year's rankings as a result of Tom Brady's retirement.