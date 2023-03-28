Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks with Jets Brass in Arizona; Pictured Hugging Robert Saleh

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Is Odell Beckham Jr. one step closer to becoming a member of the New York Jets?

The veteran free agent spent time speaking with general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, per multiple reports.

Beckham, who lives in Arizona, made it a point to make the rounds during the NFL Annual Meeting. He was seen with more than a few head coaches and decision-makers on Tuesday.

Beckham, 30, sat out the 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl the prior postseason. But he's now the top free agent available, and certainly the most prominent figure left unsigned, so his every move continues to be a major story.

If he signed with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers—whenever he's actually officially traded to New York—would have the loaded group of Beckham, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman at his disposal next season. That's a scary collection of talent at wide receiver.