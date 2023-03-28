Robert Griffin III Involved with Josh Harris-Led Group Seeking to Buy Commanders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III could go from former player to part of the ownership group for the Washington Commanders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that a group including Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris, basketball legend Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales submitted a $6 billion bid to purchase the team from Dan Snyder.

Griffin then revealed he was part of the group.

"I'm head over heels excited about that process," he said on The Rich Eisen Show. "To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way that I wanted it to or the fans wanted it to in that city, [it] would be a full-circle type of moment to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve."

Yet there may be competition, as Schefter and colleague Brian Windhorst later reported Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos submitted a $6 billion bid as well, noting the team could be sold by the NFL draft.

Griffin responded to both reports:

Washington selected the Baylor product with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and he appeared well on his way to becoming the franchise quarterback when he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Injuries, however, played a part in preventing him from fulfilling his potential.

Now he may have a chance to help lead the franchise to a Super Bowl in a different role.