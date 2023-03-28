Will Levis Out of R1, Richardson to Seahawks in Bucky Brooks' 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis fell out of the first round in the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Bucky Brooks on Tuesday.



Brooks picked Levis to go to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7 overall in his most recent round of choices on Feb. 28, but the Silver and Black have since signed free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract.

Now Levis has slid out of Brooks' first round entirely following a series of selections that saw three-signal-callers go in the top 20: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers), Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 2 to the Houston Texans) and Florida's Anthony Richardson (No. 20 to the Seattle Seahawks).

Levis is No. 10 overall on the latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database. Nearly every mock draft still has him going in the first round, with some analysts having him go as high as No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

There's no questioning his size (6'4", 229 lbs) and arm strength, although there are questions about his accuracy and mechanics.

As for the other signal-callers, many prognosticators have Stroud and Young going in the top two, although there's some debate on where Richardson will end up.

Seattle, which holds the Nos. 5 and 20 picks, could very well be the landing spot for Richardson.

The Seahawks just signed NFL Comeback Player of the Year and 10-year NFL veteran Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million deal, but ESPN's Brady Henderson wrote that "the team-friendly structure of his contract suggests the Seahawks could still spend an early pick on a quarterback."

The first round of the draft will take place Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.