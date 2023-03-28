X

    Lions' Dan Campbell Rules out Replacing Jared Goff with Lamar Jackson: We've Got a QB

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 01: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on in the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    The uncertain future of Lamar Jackson is the center of the NFL universe at this point, meaning that more than a few owners, executives and coaches are getting some questions about him tossed their way.

    But don't expect the Detroit Lions to be in the running.

    "Look, Lamar is a heck of a talent," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. "Trying to defend that guy has been something else. We played them two years ago. But, man, we've got a quarterback. So, I'm like, 'We've got a quarterback, and thank god we got one.' So, we're good. But, man, he's a heck of a talent."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Lions' Dan Campbell Rules out Replacing Jared Goff with Lamar Jackson: We've Got a QB
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon