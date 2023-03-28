Lions' Dan Campbell Rules out Replacing Jared Goff with Lamar Jackson: We've Got a QB

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The uncertain future of Lamar Jackson is the center of the NFL universe at this point, meaning that more than a few owners, executives and coaches are getting some questions about him tossed their way.

But don't expect the Detroit Lions to be in the running.

"Look, Lamar is a heck of a talent," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. "Trying to defend that guy has been something else. We played them two years ago. But, man, we've got a quarterback. So, I'm like, 'We've got a quarterback, and thank god we got one.' So, we're good. But, man, he's a heck of a talent."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.