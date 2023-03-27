Jalen Hurts Contract Extension Eyed by Eagles 'Relatively Soon,' GM Howie Roseman Say

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Jalen Hurts played at an MVP level in the 2022 season, and the Philadelphia Eagles are about to pay him like it.

General manager Howie Roseman told reporters Monday that the team wanted to sign the star quarterback to a long-term extension "relatively soon."

"We want him here long-term," he added. "It's going to be a priority for us to extend him. ... You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we're not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal."

Hurts, 24, is only under contract through the 2023 season, and the last thing the Eagles want on their hands is a Lamar Jackson situation. Especially after Hurts led the team to Super Bowl LVII and emerged as one of the game's most dangerous weapons, finishing second to Patrick Mahomes in MVP voting.

In just his third season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions while taking 38 sacks and completing 66.5 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, and the Eagles were 14-1 in his starts.

The only thing that slowed Hurts and the Eagles offense in 2022 was his two-game absence in the regular season due to a sprained shoulder. The Birds lost both games, but he returned for the final game of the regular season to help Philly earn the top seed in the NFC and make its Super Bowl run.

Mahomes and Kansas City bested Hurts and Co. in an epic 38-35 shootout.

Still, Roseman and the Eagles know they have a special player.

"It's the key to your success, right?" Roseman told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Head coach, quarterback—huge keys to your success. I mean, you can't win without those two pieces. Obviously, we have a lot of confidence in those guys, and I think a lot of the building of last year, it was really intentional to make sure that [Hurts] had really good players around him so his talents could shine.

"We don't want to lose that."