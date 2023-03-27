Ezekiel Elliott Return to Cowboys 'Absolutely' a Possibility, Mike McCarthy Says

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys moved on from running back Ezekiel Elliott as a post-June 1 release this offseason, but head coach Mike McCarthy isn't fully closing the door on a return.

"Yeah, definitely," he told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero when asked about a possible reunion now that Elliott is a free agent. "I think you always keep the door open. Absolutely."

McCarthy wasn't the only one to echo those sentiments, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn't rule out a potential return either.

"I don't want to ever and I don't want to leave him hanging or fans hanging or anybody," Jones said, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "But I wouldn't take any possibility off the table."

Jones also clarified that Dallas didn't offer the veteran running back a pay cut.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted Dallas saved more than $10 million on the salary cap with the Elliott release, so financial motives were surely in play. He also wasn't the same playmaker in recent years as he dealt with the wear and tear of the position and injuries that limited his production.

The Ohio State product led the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie in 2016 (1,631) and again in his third year in 2018 (1,434). He led the league in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons and has three Pro Bowls and four years of more than 1,000 yards on the ground on his resume.

Yet he posted a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 and was a less explosive option than Tony Pollard in the Dallas backfield. A knee injury played a part in that, but it was also his seventh consecutive season with more than 230 carries.

"You know, no one felt good about that," McCarthy said of releasing Elliott. "I mean, Zeke has such a bright light to him too. He's a great teammate. There's so much love for him in the building, but you get to these spots, you know, the longer you're in this league, these are tough decisions. Very difficult decisions. Very difficult for Dak [Prescott]. You know, I've had a number of conversations with Dak, but it's not easy."

He is clearly still well-liked by the decision-makers and franchise quarterback in Dallas, so perhaps there will be a return down the line if he doesn't find a landing spot in the near future.

If nothing else, the team isn't ruling it out.