Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott, Cowboys Aren't Engaged in Active Contract Talks

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has two seasons remaining on his contract with a potential out in 2024, but the team and player apparently haven't started negotiating a new deal.

That is what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Hill noted the team would "theoretically" prefer to come to terms on an extension, but that process is yet to begin.

In March 2021, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with a then-record $126 million in guarantees. The contract was actually for six years and voided to four to help the team with the salary cap and featured the highest signing bonus in league history at the time at $66 million.

The timing of the deal was notable because the Mississippi State product appeared in just five games in 2020 because of a season-ended ankle injury.

Yet Prescott is nowhere near a record contract at this point.

According to ESPN, Deshaun Watson ($230 million), Kyler Murray ($189.5 million), Russell Wilson ($165 million), Aaron Rodgers ($150.6 million) and Josh Allen ($150 million) have the five-highest current guarantee figures among quarterbacks in the league.

The market could also add another figure this offseason depending on how the Lamar Jackson situation unfolds after the quarterback requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, who placed the non-exclusive tag on him.

Prescott is 29 years old with a resume that includes the Offensive Rookie of the Year, two Pro Bowl selections and two seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards, including in 2021, when he completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Those numbers scream franchise quarterback, but he took something of a step back this past season and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games.

Perhaps the inconsistency will lead to some hesitation on the Cowboys' part when it comes to a long-term deal, which would make the 2023 campaign quite an important one for the signal-caller.

If he returns to the form he showed in 2021 and has the team competing for a deep playoff run, there could be a notable deal waiting for him.